    3530   TW0003530002

SILICON OPTRONICS, INC.

(3530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
97.20 TWD   -1.82%
03/17Silicon Optronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16SILICON OPTRONICS : SOI Board of Directors proposed dividend Distribution
PU
03/16Silicon Optronics, Inc. Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Silicon Optronics : Regarding the public tender offer of Egis Technology Inc. for the common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Silicon Optronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 18:36:39
Subject 
 Regarding the public tender offer of
Egis Technology Inc. for the common shares
of Silicon Optronics, Inc.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Silicon Optronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Egis Technology Inc. announcement today regarding public tender offer for the
common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.
6.Countermeasures:
It's will be handled in accordance with the laws and regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Silicon Optronics Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 996 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 741 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2021 1 100 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 7 499 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart SILICON OPTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Silicon Optronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICON OPTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsin Ping Ho Chairman & General Manager
Shu Hua Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsiao Tung Lo Deputy GM-Research & Development Centre
Ming Hsiang Li Chief Technology Officer
Tsun Hao Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICON OPTRONICS, INC.-28.79%260
MEDIATEK INC.-28.57%46 868
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.68%19 895
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.11%18 655
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-1.73%11 604
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-11.01%11 397