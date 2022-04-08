Silicon Optronics : Regarding the public tender offer of Egis Technology Inc. for the common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Silicon Optronics, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Egis Technology Inc. announcement today regarding public tender offer for the common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc. 6.Countermeasures: It's will be handled in accordance with the laws and regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.