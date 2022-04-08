Silicon Optronics : Regarding the public tender offer of Egis Technology Inc. for the common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.
04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Provided by: Silicon Optronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
18:36:39
Subject
Regarding the public tender offer of
Egis Technology Inc. for the common shares
of Silicon Optronics, Inc.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Silicon Optronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Egis Technology Inc. announcement today regarding public tender offer for the
common shares of Silicon Optronics, Inc.
6.Countermeasures:
It's will be handled in accordance with the laws and regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
