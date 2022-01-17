Silitech Technology : Announcement of changes of director on behalf of subsidiary Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/17 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Hsu Yu-Chen: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Laster Cheng: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Johnny Yang: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Hsu Yu-Chen : President of Silitech Technology Corp. Laster Cheng : OP Head of Silitech Technology Corp. Johnny Yang : Department Head of Silitech Technology Corp. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Hsu Yu-Chen: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Laster Cheng: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Andy Pai: Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. 6.Resume of the new position holder: Hsu Yu-Chen : President of Silitech Technology Corp. Laster Cheng : OP Head of Silitech Technology Corp. Andy Pai : Department Head of Silitech Technology Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��): Job adjustment 8.Reason for the change:Job adjustment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/17 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None