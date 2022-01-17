Silitech Technology : Announcement of changes of director on behalf of subsidiary Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
Provided by: Silitech Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/17
Time of announcement
16:36:17
Subject
Announcement of changes of director on behalf of
subsidiary Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/01/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/17
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Hsu Yu-Chen:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Laster Cheng:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Johnny Yang:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Hsu Yu-Chen : President of Silitech Technology Corp.
Laster Cheng : OP Head of Silitech Technology Corp.
Johnny Yang : Department Head of Silitech Technology Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Hsu Yu-Chen:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Laster Cheng:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Andy Pai:
Director of Xurong Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hsu Yu-Chen : President of Silitech Technology Corp.
Laster Cheng : OP Head of Silitech Technology Corp.
Andy Pai : Department Head of Silitech Technology Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):
Job adjustment
8.Reason for the change:Job adjustment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/17
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Silitech Technology Co. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.