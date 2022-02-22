Log in
SILITECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Silitech Technology : Board of Directors' resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Silitech Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 16:35:16
Subject 
 Board of Directors' resolution on the schedule
and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10
3.Shareholders meeting location:No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist.,
  New Taipei City (Silitech Technology Corporation)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
  a.2021 Business Report
  b.Audit Committee's Review Report
  c.Employees and Directors Compensation for 2021
  d.The Execution Status of the Business Improvement Plan for 2019
    Cash-refunding Capital Reduction
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
  a.Adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
  b.Adoption of the Proposal for Appropriation of 2021 Earnings
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)In accordance with Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the period for
     accepting shareholder's proposals will be from April 3, 2022 to April
     13, 2022. Location of the proposals for accepting is the Company's
     Finance Department (No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei
     City).
  (2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through the electronic voting
     system.
  (3)The agenda arrangements and other related matters of this shareholders'
     meeting, in case of changes or supplements due to changes in laws or
     regulations, exercise of authority or request for amendments, changes
     in objective factors, etc., in addition to matters that must be resolved
     by the board of directors as mandatory by laws and regulations, the
     chairman shall be full authorized it is depending on the actual needs.

Disclaimer

Silitech Technology Co. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
