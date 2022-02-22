Silitech Technology : Board of Directors' resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10 3.Shareholders meeting location:No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City (Silitech Technology Corporation) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: a.2021 Business Report b.Audit Committee's Review Report c.Employees and Directors Compensation for 2021 d.The Execution Status of the Business Improvement Plan for 2019 Cash-refunding Capital Reduction 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: a.Adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements b.Adoption of the Proposal for Appropriation of 2021 Earnings 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)In accordance with Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the period for accepting shareholder's proposals will be from April 3, 2022 to April 13, 2022. Location of the proposals for accepting is the Company's Finance Department (No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei City). (2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through the electronic voting system. (3)The agenda arrangements and other related matters of this shareholders' meeting, in case of changes or supplements due to changes in laws or regulations, exercise of authority or request for amendments, changes in objective factors, etc., in addition to matters that must be resolved by the board of directors as mandatory by laws and regulations, the chairman shall be full authorized it is depending on the actual needs.