Silitech Technology : Board of Directors' resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting
02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Provided by: Silitech Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
16:35:16
Subject
Board of Directors' resolution on the schedule
and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10
3.Shareholders meeting location:No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist.,
New Taipei City (Silitech Technology Corporation)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
a.2021 Business Report
b.Audit Committee's Review Report
c.Employees and Directors Compensation for 2021
d.The Execution Status of the Business Improvement Plan for 2019
Cash-refunding Capital Reduction
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
a.Adoption of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
b.Adoption of the Proposal for Appropriation of 2021 Earnings
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)In accordance with Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the period for
accepting shareholder's proposals will be from April 3, 2022 to April
13, 2022. Location of the proposals for accepting is the Company's
Finance Department (No.73, Kuirou Shan Rd., Tamsui Dist., New Taipei
City).
(2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through the electronic voting
system.
(3)The agenda arrangements and other related matters of this shareholders'
meeting, in case of changes or supplements due to changes in laws or
regulations, exercise of authority or request for amendments, changes
in objective factors, etc., in addition to matters that must be resolved
by the board of directors as mandatory by laws and regulations, the
chairman shall be full authorized it is depending on the actual needs.
