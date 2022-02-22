Silitech Technology : announced consolidated financial report of Fiscal Year 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/02/22 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/22 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~ 2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,815,926 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):286,059 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):57,309 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):89,414 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):61,826 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):61,826 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.94 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,086,517 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):696,319 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2,390,198 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None