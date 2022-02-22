Log in
    3311   TW0003311007

SILITECH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3311)
Silitech Technology : announced consolidated financial report of Fiscal Year 2021

02/22/2022 | 03:40am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Silitech Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 16:29:12
Subject 
 Silitech announced consolidated financial report
of Fiscal Year 2021
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/02/22
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/22
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~
2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,815,926
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):286,059
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):57,309
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):89,414
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):61,826
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):61,826
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.94
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,086,517
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):696,319
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,390,198
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Silitech Technology Co. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
