Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE IN DIRECTOR''S INFORMATION

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange"), in relation to a change of particulars of Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam ("Mr. Cheung"), an executive director of the Company, under Rule 13.51(2)(l) of the Listing Rules.

The Company has been notified by Mr. Cheung that Guoan International Limited ("Guoan") (stock code: 143), a listed company of which Mr. Cheung ceased to act as an independent non-executive director with effect from 17 June 2021, was wound up by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") in accordance with the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands pursuant to an Order of the Court dated 28 February 2022 and joint official liquidators of Guoan were appointed on the same date.

According to the announcement of Guoan, Guoan received a winding up petition against it filed by the bondholders of Guoan as petitioner with the Court on 8 June 2021 on the ground that Guoan was unable to pay its debts and was therefore insolvent.