    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE IN DIRECTOR''S INFORMATION

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange"), in relation to a change of particulars of Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam ("Mr. Cheung"), an executive director of the Company, under Rule 13.51(2)(l) of the Listing Rules.

The Company has been notified by Mr. Cheung that Guoan International Limited ("Guoan") (stock code: 143), a listed company of which Mr. Cheung ceased to act as an independent non-executive director with effect from 17 June 2021, was wound up by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") in accordance with the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands pursuant to an Order of the Court dated 28 February 2022 and joint official liquidators of Guoan were appointed on the same date.

According to the announcement of Guoan, Guoan received a winding up petition against it filed by the bondholders of Guoan as petitioner with the Court on 8 June 2021 on the ground that Guoan was unable to pay its debts and was therefore insolvent.

- 1 -

Mr. Cheung confirmed that there was no wrongful act or mis-management on his part leading to the winding up and appointment of liquidators of Guoan. The appointment of liquidators of Guoan constitutes an event described in Rule 13.51(2)(l) of the Listing Rules and Mr. Cheung is required to disclose the change by way of announcement by the Company in accordance with Rule 13.51B(2).

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Company has no further information on the above matter which requires to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Ouyang Nong; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Wu Zhao, Chen Wai Chung Edmund and Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34,6 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net income 2020 -377 M -48,2 M -48,2 M
Net Debt 2020 515 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,0 M 9,85 M 9,85 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Tim Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
So Yuk Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Lee Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.72%11
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.26%77 476
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED20.66%22 609
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.29%20 762
COAL INDIA LIMITED16.09%13 790
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.89%12 916