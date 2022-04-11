Log in
    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
  Report
04/11 04:08:15 am EDT
0.2250 HKD    0.00%
Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited ക༩يݴછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 988)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Reference is made to the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Results Announcement") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2022. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

The Company wishes to make the following clarification (the amendments are shaded below, with insertions and deletions indicated by underlined and strikethrough text respectively for easy reference). The amendments will be reflected in the 2021 annual report of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the year ended 31 December 2021

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(302,679)

(382,174)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

7,133 7,193

14,404

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

(295,546) (295,486)

(367,770)

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(295,153)

(376,908)

Non-controlling interests

(7,526)

(5,266)

(302,679)

(382,174)

Total comprehensive income for

the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(290,680) (290,620)

(367,418)

Non-controlling interests

(4,866)

(352)

(295,546) (295,486)

(367,770)

2021

2020

HK$

HK$

LOSS PER SHARE

8

- Basic

(0.48)

(0.66)

- Diluted

N/A

N/A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 31 December 2021

2021

2020

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other borrowings

138

295

Obligations under finance lease

-

33

Lease liabilities

13,419

13,498

Assets retirement obligations

5,485

5,207

Deferred tax liabilities

14,836

14,929

Total non-current liabilities

33,878

33,962

Net (liabilities)/assets

(286,497)

3,049

EQUITY

Share capital

12

64,179

59,893

Reserves

(429,949) (271,403)

(140,983)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(365,770) (207,224)

(81,090)

Non-controlling interests

(79,273)

84,139

Total equity

(286,497)

3,049

GEARING RATIO

As at 31 December 2021, the gearing ratio of the Group (being the ratio of net debt divided by total capital plus net debt) was approximately 291.7% 205.3% (2020: approximately 119.3%).

Net debt represents the aggregate amount of the Group's interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, the liability component of convertible bonds, the non-current portion of the amount loans due to related parties and promissory note less cash and cash equivalents of the Group.

Total capital represents total equity attributable to the owners of the Company.

Save for the aforesaid, all information and contents set out in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 April 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Ouyang Nong; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmund and Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary.

Disclaimer

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34,6 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net income 2020 -377 M -48,1 M -48,1 M
Net Debt 2020 515 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 144 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Tim Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
So Yuk Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Lee Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED55.17%18
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION14.13%49 488
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.45%46 755
MITSUI & CO., LTD.14.12%40 015
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED27.05%31 431
SUMITOMO CORPORATION18.88%20 321