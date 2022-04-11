Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 988)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Reference is made to the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Results Announcement") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2022. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

The Company wishes to make the following clarification (the amendments are shaded below, with insertions and deletions indicated by underlined and strikethrough text respectively for easy reference). The amendments will be reflected in the 2021 annual report of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (302,679) (382,174) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 7,133 7,193 14,404 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR (295,546) (295,486) (367,770) Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (295,153) (376,908) Non-controlling interests (7,526) (5,266) (302,679) (382,174) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (290,680) (290,620) (367,418) Non-controlling interests (4,866) (352) (295,546) (295,486) (367,770) 2021 2020 HK$ HK$ LOSS PER SHARE 8 - Basic (0.48) (0.66) - Diluted N/A N/A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Other borrowings 138 295 Obligations under finance lease - 33 Lease liabilities 13,419 13,498 Assets retirement obligations 5,485 5,207 Deferred tax liabilities 14,836 14,929 Total non-current liabilities 33,878 33,962 Net (liabilities)/assets (286,497) 3,049 EQUITY Share capital 12 64,179 59,893 Reserves (429,949) (271,403) (140,983) Equity attributable to owners of the Company (365,770) (207,224) (81,090) Non-controlling interests (79,273) 84,139 Total equity (286,497) 3,049

GEARING RATIO

As at 31 December 2021, the gearing ratio of the Group (being the ratio of net debt divided by total capital plus net debt) was approximately 291.7% 205.3% (2020: approximately 119.3%).

Net debt represents the aggregate amount of the Group's interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, the liability component of convertible bonds, the non-current portion of the amount loans due to related parties and promissory note less cash and cash equivalents of the Group.

Total capital represents total equity attributable to the owners of the Company.

Save for the aforesaid, all information and contents set out in the Results Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 April 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Ouyang Nong; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmund and Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary.