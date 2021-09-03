Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
絲路物流控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 988)
COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Reference is made to the announcement of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other matters, the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions to the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and as at the date of this announcement, completion in relation to the allotment and issue of 42,857,142 Subscription Shares to the Subscriber had taken place in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.
The gross proceeds of the Subscription are approximately HK$6,000,000. The net proceeds from the Subscription are approximately HK$5,700,000. Part of the aggregate Subscription Price in the amount of HK$3,000,000 will be satisfied by the Subscriber to the Company by setting off against the equivalent amount of the Debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds in the amount of approximately HK$2,700,000 for general working capital of the Group.
Immediately before the completion of the Subscription, the Company had 598,932,987 Shares in issue. Upon the completion of the Subscription, 42,857,142 new Shares, representing approximately 6.68% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement (as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares), have been duly allotted and issued as fully paid to the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.14 per Subscription Share. Accordingly, immediately after the completion of the Subscription, there are 641,790,129 Shares in issue.
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The shareholding structure of the Company (1) immediately before the completion of the Subscription; and (2) immediately after the completion of the Subscription are set out below:
Immediately before the
Immediately after the
completion of the
completion of the
Subscription
Subscription
No. of Shares
approx. %
No. of Shares
approx. %
Shareholders
China Huarong Investment
Management Limited
170,372,822
28.45
170,372,822
26.55
Director
Choy So Yuk
27,190
0.01
27,190
0.01
Other Shareholders
The Subscriber and its ultimate owner
25,181,008
4.20
68,038,150
10.60
Other public Shareholders
403,351,967
67.34
403,351,967
62.84
Total
598,932,987
100.00
641,790,129
100.00
Note: The percentage figures have been subject to rounding adjustments. Any discrepancies between totals and sums of amounts listed herein are due to rounding adjustments.
By order of the Board
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
Cheung Ngai Lam
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 September 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Choi Wai Hong Clifford; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk and Mr. Wu Zhao.
