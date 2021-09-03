Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other matters, the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions to the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and as at the date of this announcement, completion in relation to the allotment and issue of 42,857,142 Subscription Shares to the Subscriber had taken place in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.

The gross proceeds of the Subscription are approximately HK$6,000,000. The net proceeds from the Subscription are approximately HK$5,700,000. Part of the aggregate Subscription Price in the amount of HK$3,000,000 will be satisfied by the Subscriber to the Company by setting off against the equivalent amount of the Debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds in the amount of approximately HK$2,700,000 for general working capital of the Group.

- 1 -

Immediately before the completion of the Subscription, the Company had 598,932,987 Shares in issue. Upon the completion of the Subscription, 42,857,142 new Shares, representing approximately 6.68% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement (as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares), have been duly allotted and issued as fully paid to the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.14 per Subscription Share. Accordingly, immediately after the completion of the Subscription, there are 641,790,129 Shares in issue.

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structure of the Company (1) immediately before the completion of the Subscription; and (2) immediately after the completion of the Subscription are set out below:

Immediately before the

Immediately after the

completion of the

completion of the

Subscription

Subscription

No. of Shares

approx. %

No. of Shares

approx. %

Shareholders

China Huarong Investment

Management Limited

170,372,822

28.45

170,372,822

26.55

Director

Choy So Yuk

27,190

0.01

27,190

0.01

Other Shareholders

The Subscriber and its ultimate owner

25,181,008

4.20

68,038,150

10.60

Other public Shareholders

403,351,967

67.34

403,351,967

62.84

Total

598,932,987

100.00

641,790,129

100.00

Note: The percentage figures have been subject to rounding adjustments. Any discrepancies between totals and sums of amounts listed herein are due to rounding adjustments.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 September 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Choi Wai Hong Clifford; and two independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk and Mr. Wu Zhao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:02aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07:02aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF ..
PU
08/30SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR ..
PU
08/25SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDAT..
PU
08/19SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UND..
PU
08/18SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
08/05SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDAT..
PU
07/06SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
07/02SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their ro..
PU
06/30SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their ro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34,6 M 4,45 M 4,45 M
Net income 2020 -377 M -48,5 M -48,5 M
Net Debt 2020 515 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,8 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Tim Kwok Chief Financial Officer
So Yuk Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ngai Lam Cheung Executive Director
Wai Man Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-51.52%12
GLENCORE PLC41.27%60 137
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.30%58 744
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED50.43%21 097
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED130.00%15 832
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED140.34%14 824