Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

COMPLETION OF SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other matters, the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions to the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and as at the date of this announcement, completion in relation to the allotment and issue of 42,857,142 Subscription Shares to the Subscriber had taken place in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.

The gross proceeds of the Subscription are approximately HK$6,000,000. The net proceeds from the Subscription are approximately HK$5,700,000. Part of the aggregate Subscription Price in the amount of HK$3,000,000 will be satisfied by the Subscriber to the Company by setting off against the equivalent amount of the Debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds in the amount of approximately HK$2,700,000 for general working capital of the Group.