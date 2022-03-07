Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 January 2022 (the "Announcement") in respect of the entering into of the Loan Agreement by the Company and the transactions contemplated thereunder, which constitutes a connected transaction. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

It was stated in the Announcement that a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, the details of the Loan Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including execution of the Share Charge and the Deed of Assignment), the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee, the advice of the independent financial adviser and a notice of the SGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or about 8 March 2022.

As additional time is required to finalise the information for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 18 March 2022.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam and Mr. Chung Wai Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Ouyang Nong; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmund and Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary.