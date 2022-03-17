Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "SGM") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Former Taihe Factory, Dongtai Village, Machong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, People's Republic of China (transliteration of 中國廣東東莞市麻涌鎮東太村太和建材廠舊址) at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. "THAT:

subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions set out in the loan agreement dated 27 January 2022 (the "Loan Agreement") entered into between the Company and Yick Chuen Credit Limited ("Yick Chuen") (a copy of the Loan Agreement together with the security documents, including the share charge and the deed of assignment by way of security, having been produced to the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification) in respect of the provision of the Loan up to the maximum loan amount of HK$10,000,000 from Yick Chuen to the Company in four tranches for a term commencing from the respective Drawdown Dates and expiring on the second anniversary of the respective Drawdown Dates at an interest rate of 10% per annum: