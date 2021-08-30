Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
08/30/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
絲路物流控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 988)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
SUMMARY
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, the revenue of the Group amounted to approximately HK$6,907,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: HK$2,957,000). The Group's unaudited consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was approximately HK$37,676,000, comparing to the loss attributable to the owners of the Company approximately HK$38,964,000 for the corresponding six-month period in 2020.
RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding six-month period in 2020 as follows:
- 1 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2021
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
REVENUE
3
6,907
2,957
Cost of sales and services
5
(3,789)
(3,248)
Gross profit (loss)
3,118
(291)
Other income and gains
3
195
954
Administrative expenses
(16,526)
(19,308)
Impairment of other receivable
(11,027)
-
Share of profit (loss) of associates
3,494
(4,536)
Finance costs
4
(23,134)
(23,051)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
5
(43,880)
(46,232)
Income tax credit
6
827
6,583
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(43,053)
(39,649)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
2,494
(10,652)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
(40,559)
(50,301)
- 2 -
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
HK$'000
HK$'000
Notes
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(37,676)
(38,964)
Non-controlling interests
(5,377)
(685)
Loss for the period
(43,053)
(39,649)
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(36,225)
(46,020)
Non-controlling interests
(4,334)
(4,281)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(40,559)
(50,301)
Six months ended 30 June
2021 2020
HK$HK$
Notes(restated)
LOSS PER SHARE
8
- Basic
(0.06)
(0.07)
- Diluted
N/A
N/A
- 3 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2021
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
173,262
176,855
Right-of-use assets
73,032
73,482
Interests in associates
218,431
214,954
Goodwill
55,960
55,960
Oil properties
65,359
65,363
Total non-current assets
586,044
586,614
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
569
408
Trade receivables
9
4,274
54
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
144,131
155,589
Income tax recoverable
4,458
4,696
Cash and cash equivalents
822
3,781
Total current assets
154,254
164,528
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
10
88,416
84,824
Other payables and accruals
128,584
124,669
Bank and other borrowings
461,319
443,665
Promissory notes payable
65,460
60,929
Obligations under finance leases
33
414
Total current liabilities
743,812
714,131
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(589,558)
(549,603)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
(3,514)
37,011
- 4 -
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank and other borrowings
138
295
Obligations under finance leases
-
33
Lease liabilities
13,516
13,498
Assets retirement obligations
5,338
5,207
Deferred tax liabilities
15,004
14,929
Total non-current liabilities
33,996
33,962
Net (liabilities)/assets
(37,510)
3,049
EQUITY
Share capital
59,893
59,893
Reserves
(177,208)
(140,983)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
(117,315)
(81,090)
Non-controlling interests
79,805
84,139
Total (capital deficiency)/equity
(37,510)
3,049
- 5 -
