Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/30/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

SUMMARY

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, the revenue of the Group amounted to approximately HK$6,907,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: HK$2,957,000). The Group's unaudited consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was approximately HK$37,676,000, comparing to the loss attributable to the owners of the Company approximately HK$38,964,000 for the corresponding six-month period in 2020.

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding six-month period in 2020 as follows:

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

REVENUE

3

6,907

2,957

Cost of sales and services

5

(3,789)

(3,248)

Gross profit (loss)

3,118

(291)

Other income and gains

3

195

954

Administrative expenses

(16,526)

(19,308)

Impairment of other receivable

(11,027)

-

Share of profit (loss) of associates

3,494

(4,536)

Finance costs

4

(23,134)

(23,051)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

5

(43,880)

(46,232)

Income tax credit

6

827

6,583

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(43,053)

(39,649)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

2,494

(10,652)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

(40,559)

(50,301)

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

HK$'000

HK$'000

Notes

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(37,676)

(38,964)

Non-controlling interests

(5,377)

(685)

Loss for the period

(43,053)

(39,649)

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(36,225)

(46,020)

Non-controlling interests

(4,334)

(4,281)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(40,559)

(50,301)

Six months ended 30 June

2021 2020

HK$HK$

Notes(restated)

LOSS PER SHARE

8

- Basic

(0.06)

(0.07)

- Diluted

N/A

N/A

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2021

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

173,262

176,855

Right-of-use assets

73,032

73,482

Interests in associates

218,431

214,954

Goodwill

55,960

55,960

Oil properties

65,359

65,363

Total non-current assets

586,044

586,614

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

569

408

Trade receivables

9

4,274

54

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

144,131

155,589

Income tax recoverable

4,458

4,696

Cash and cash equivalents

822

3,781

Total current assets

154,254

164,528

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

10

88,416

84,824

Other payables and accruals

128,584

124,669

Bank and other borrowings

461,319

443,665

Promissory notes payable

65,460

60,929

Obligations under finance leases

33

414

Total current liabilities

743,812

714,131

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(589,558)

(549,603)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

(3,514)

37,011

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

HK$'000

HK$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank and other borrowings

138

295

Obligations under finance leases

-

33

Lease liabilities

13,516

13,498

Assets retirement obligations

5,338

5,207

Deferred tax liabilities

15,004

14,929

Total non-current liabilities

33,996

33,962

Net (liabilities)/assets

(37,510)

3,049

EQUITY

Share capital

59,893

59,893

Reserves

(177,208)

(140,983)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(117,315)

(81,090)

Non-controlling interests

79,805

84,139

Total (capital deficiency)/equity

(37,510)

3,049

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:02aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR ..
PU
08/25SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDAT..
PU
08/19SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UND..
PU
08/18SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
08/05SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDAT..
PU
07/06SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
07/02SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their ro..
PU
06/30SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their ro..
PU
06/30SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIREC..
PU
06/30Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34,6 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
Net income 2020 -377 M -48,4 M -48,4 M
Net Debt 2020 515 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,8 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Tim Kwok Chief Financial Officer
So Yuk Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ngai Lam Cheung Executive Director
Wai Man Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-51.52%12
GLENCORE PLC42.73%60 410
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.27%53 256
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED25.70%17 587
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED116.74%13 382
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.29%11 619