Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

SUMMARY

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, the revenue of the Group amounted to approximately HK$6,907,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: HK$2,957,000). The Group's unaudited consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was approximately HK$37,676,000, comparing to the loss attributable to the owners of the Company approximately HK$38,964,000 for the corresponding six-month period in 2020.

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding six-month period in 2020 as follows: