Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - UPDATE ON LISTING STATUS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

UPDATE ON LISTING STATUS

AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 November 2021, 6 December 2021 and 27 February 2022 (the "Announcements") in respect of, amongst other things, (i) the decision of the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Division") that the Company had failed to comply with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules (the "LD Decision"), (ii) the Company's written request for a review by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (the "Committee") of the LD Decision, (iii) the decision of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Committee") that the Company failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations and assets as required under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of its shares, and the Listing Committee decided to up hold the LD Decision to suspend trading in the Company's shares under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules (the "LC Decision"); and (iv) the Company's written request for a review by the Listing Review Committee of the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Review Committee") of the LC Decision, respectively. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.