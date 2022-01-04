Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries the "Group") on voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company and potential investors an update on the latest business development of the Group.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 March 2021, 23 March 2021, 30 April 2021, 31 May 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively and circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 11 June 2021 in relation to the Drag-along Right. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board announces that recently the Company received a notice (the "Drag-alongNotice") from RockEast notifying that RockEast Majority Shareholders, being holders of 60% or more of the RockEast Share(s), have received and have accepted an offer (the "Offer") from an independent third party purchaser (the "Potential Purchaser") to purchase all of the outstanding class A voting common share(s) in RockEast at the offer price of CAD1.00 per RockEast Share. The closing of the Offer shall occur on or before 31 March 2022 or such other date as may agree upon by RockEast and the Potential Purchaser. As at the date of this announcement, Useful Light, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is holding 9,406,500 RockEast Shares, representing approximately 29.95% of all the outstanding shares in RockEast.