    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
Silk Road Logistics : Circulars - (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION - LOAN AGREEMENT; (2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND (3) NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

03/17/2022 | 04:51am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

  1. CONNECTED TRANSACTION - LOAN AGREEMENT;
    1. RE-ELECTIONOF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND
    2. NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

Capitalised terms used in this cover shall have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 17 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation in respect of the Loan Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set out on page 18 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Loan Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set out on pages 19 to 37 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM of the Company to be held at Former Taihe Factory, Dongtai Village, Machong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, People's Republic of China (transliteration of 中國廣東東莞市麻涌 鎮東太村太和建材廠舊址) at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 or any adjourned meeting hereof to approve matters referred to in this circular, is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-3 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk and the Company at www.silkroadlogistics.com.hk.

Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM in person, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM (i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 17 April 2022) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

18 March 2022

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE SGM

The health of the Shareholders, staff and stakeholders is of paramount importance to the Company. In view of the spreading of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the SGM to safeguard the health and safety of attending Shareholders and/or their proxies, staff and stakeholders from the risk of infection:

  1. Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted for every Shareholder, proxy or other attendee at the entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius or above will be denied entry into the meeting venue or be required to leave the meeting venue.
  2. Every attendee will be required to wear a surgical face mask throughout the SGM and sit at a safe distance from other attendees and those not wearing face masks may be denied entry to the meeting venue. Please note that no masks will be provided at the SGM and attendees should bring and wear their own masks.
  3. No drinks, refreshment or souvenirs will be served.
  4. Any attendee who has any flu-like symptoms or is subject to any PRC Government prescribed quarantine or has close contact with any person under quarantine will be denied entry into the meeting venue.

In addition, the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the SGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders are recommended to appoint the chairman of the SGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the SGM instead of attending the SGM in person, by completing and return the form of proxy. The form of proxy for use at the SGM can be downloaded from the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.silkroadlogistics.com.hk). Appointing a proxy will not preclude Shareholders from viewing and listening to the SGM through a live webcast by visiting https://voovmeeting.com/dm/tfPrNmGGHRX6 on a computer, tablet or any browser enabled device or entering the meeting ID 870-087-129 on a device installed with the relevant app. Shareholders will be able to access the live webcast at the start of the SGM until its conclusion, and may raise questions during the SGM through the live webcast.

CONTENTS

Page

Precautionary Measures at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Definitions . .

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Letter from Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Appendix I

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Appendix II

Details of the retiring Directors subject to re-election . . . .

Notice of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have

the below meanings:

"Assignor"

Shanghai Industrial Commodities Trading Limited, a

company incorporated in Hong Kong and the entire

issued share capital of which is owned by the Subject

Company

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing

Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Boshu (Shanghai)"

Boshu (Shanghai) Trading Company Limited# 博屬

（上海）貿易有限公司, a company established in the

PRC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Subject

Company

"Bye-Laws"

The Amended and Restated Bye-Laws of the

Company adopted at the annual general meeting held

on 30 May 2012

"Chargor"

City Joint Investments Limited, a company

incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin

Islands, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company and the legal and beneficial owner of the

entire issued capital of the Subject Company

"Company"

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 988)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing

Rules

"Deed of Assignment"

the deed of assignment of debt by way of security to

be executed by the Assignor in favour of the Lender in

relation to the assignment of all debts owed to the

Assignor by the Subject Company to the Lender as a

continuing security for the repayment obligation of

the Company under the Loan Agreement

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

DEFINITIONS

"Drawdown Dates"

collectively, the First Drawdown Date, the Second

Drawdown Date, the Third Drawdown Date and the

Fourth Drawdown Date

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong

Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Board

the independent board committee of the Company

Committee"

comprising Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Chen

Wai Chung Edmund and Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary,

being all the independent non-executive Directors,

established by the Board for the purpose of advising

the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Loan

Agreement and the transactions contemplated

thereunder

"Independent Financial

Nuada Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out

Adviser"

business in type 6 (advising on corporate finance)

regulated activity under the SFO, being the

independent financial adviser to advise the

Independent Board Committee and the Independent

Shareholders in respect of the Loan Agreement and

the transactions contemplated thereunder

"Independent Shareholders"

any Shareholder other than the Lender, Ms. Choi and

her associates and those who are not required to

abstain from voting at the SGM to approve the Loan

Agreement and the transactions contemplated

thereunder

"Latest Practicable Date"

11 March 2022, being the latest practicable date prior

to the printing of this circular for the purpose of

ascertaining certain information contained herein

"Lender"

Yick Chuen Credit Limited, a company incorporated

in Hong Kong with limited liability, and which is a

licensed money lender in Hong Kong, a substantial

shareholder and a connected person of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

