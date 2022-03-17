Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    988   BMG819221174

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Logistics : Circulars - Notice of availability - Circular in respect of Connected Transaction - Loan Agreement, Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form for Connected Transaction and Re-election of Retiring Directors

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder(s)

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

To: The Shareholders who have chosen/deemed consent to read corporate communications of the Company published on its website in place of receiving printed copies

Dear Sir or Madam,

Notice of availability - Circular in respect of Connected Transaction - Loan Agreement, Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form for Connected Transaction and Re-election of Retiring Directors

The Circular in respect of Connected Transaction - Loan Agreement, Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form for Connected Transaction and Re-election of Retiring Directors of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") (the "Current Corporate Communication") is now available (in English and Chinese) on the website of the Company at www.silkroadlogistics.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant subject as appeared on the website of the Company.

Pursuant to Rule 2.07A(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, shareholders have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company care of its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to silkroad-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change the choice of means of receipt of future corporate communications of the Company. Where a shareholder has chosen to receive all future corporate communications by electronic means, and if for any reason that shareholder has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the corporate communications, the Company will promptly upon request of that shareholder send to that shareholder the corporate communications at the risk of that shareholder in printed forms free of charge. If shareholders have any queries in relation to this letter and/or on how to obtain or gain access to the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, they should call the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cheung Ngai Lam

Executive Director

Disclaimer

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:01aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Circulars - Notice of availability - Circular in respect of Connecte..
PU
05:01aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Proxy form
PU
05:01aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
04:51aSILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Circulars - (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION - LOAN AGREEMENT; (2) RE-ELECT..
PU
03/16SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
03/11EPI Shareholders to Vote March 29 on Nearly $18 Million Buy of Oilfield Assets in Canad..
MT
03/08Silk Road Seeks Further Review of HKEX Listing Committee's Trading Suspension Ruling
MT
03/07SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE LISTING COMMIT..
PU
03/07SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
PU
03/02SILK ROAD LOGISTICS : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE IN DIRECTOR''S INFORMATION
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34,6 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net income 2020 -377 M -48,2 M -48,2 M
Net Debt 2020 515 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,6 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Tim Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
So Yuk Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhao Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Mei Lee Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.90%11
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION13.17%51 594
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.38%48 451
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.36%40 439
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED2.86%24 490
SUMITOMO CORPORATION15.76%20 805