Silk Road Logistics : PROXY FORM

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

Form of proxy for use by the shareholders of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the special general meeting (the "Meeting") to be convened at Former Taihe Factory, Dongtai Village, Machong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, People's Republic of China (transliteration of 中國廣東東莞市麻涌鎮東太村太和建材廠舊址) on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof).

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.1 each (the "Shares") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the Meeting, or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting (the "Notice") as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those stated in the Notice.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4 1. To approve the Loan Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder 2. (i) To re-elect Mr. Ouyang Nong as a non-executive Director (ii) To re-elect Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmend as an independent non-executive Director (iii) To re-elect Ms. Ang Mei Lee Mary as an independent non-executive Director (iv) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration Dated this day of 2022 Signature5:

Notes:

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING AS PROXY to exercise the right to vote at the SGM in accordance with your instructions. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall deposited at the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 17 April 2022) or any adjourned meeting or poll (as the case may be) at which the person named in such instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of any instrument of appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or at any adjourned meeting or poll concerned and, in such event, the instrument appointing the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. However, completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a member of the Company from viewing, listening or raising questions during the online real-time broadcast of the Meeting (details of which are disclosed in the Company's circular dated 18 March 2022) or any adjournment thereof, should he/she/it so wish. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said person so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.

