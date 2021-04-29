Log in
    988   BMG819221091

SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(988)
Silk Road Logistics : Letter to Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

Dear Shareholder

Letter to Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications Election in relation to future Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we write to inform you that you may have in respect of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form. You may choose to read and/or download the future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.silkroadlogistics.com.hk("Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies.

To contribute to the protection of our environment, we recommend that you select the Website Version. Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you have the right at any time to change your choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications by sending reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited. You may also send such notice by email to the Company at silkroad-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Please mark a "" in the appropriate box in the enclosed Change Request Form to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited of 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label (for prepaid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Change Request Form.

If you choose Website Version, a notification of the publication of any Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

If the Company does not receive the Change Request Form from you within 28 calendar days beginning from the date of this letter, i.e. by 28 May 2021, and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by reasonable prior notice in writing or send a notice to the Company at silkroad-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version only and a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

Please note that: (a) the printed versions of the future Corporate Communications will be available free of charge from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited upon request; and (b) both the English and Chinese versions of the future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website at www.silkroadlogistics.com.hkand on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Where a shareholder has chosen to receive the future Corporate Communications by electronic means, and if for any reason that the shareholder has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the future Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon the request of that shareholder send to that shareholder the Corporate Communications at the risk of that shareholder in printed form free of charge.

If any shareholders have queries in relation to this letter on how to obtain printed copy of future Corporate Communications or on how to access the future Corporate Communications on the Company's website, they should call the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Meng Fanpeng

Executive Director

Disclaimer

Loudong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
