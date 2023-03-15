Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On
Prior to this appointment,
Since
?There is no family relationship between
Ms. Jonesand any of the Company's directors or executive officers. ?There is no transaction since the beginning of the Company's last fiscal year, or any currently proposed transaction, which the Company was or is to be a participant and in which Ms. Jonesor any related person had or will have a direct or indirect material interest that would be required to be disclosed under Item 404(a) of SEC Regulation S-K, other than the employment relationship between Ms. Jonesand the Company. ?The Company intends to enter into its standard form of indemnification agreement with Ms. Jones, which agreement requires the Company to indemnify its officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delawarelaw. The foregoing description of the indemnification agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the indemnification agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. ?As a result of Ms. Jones'sappointment, Lucas W. Buchanan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will no longer serve as the Company's principal accounting officer but will remain as the Company's principal financial officer.
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
Also on
The amendments reflected in the Amended and Restated Bylaws, include, among other changes:
?Enhancing the procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements relating to business proposals submitted and director nominations made by stockholders for consideration at annual meetings of the stockholders of the Company, including referring specifically to the
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
new
?Providing greater flexibility for adjourning and reconvening a meeting of the Company's stockholders, including if no quorum is obtained;
?Revising the notice to stockholders provisions to comply with the DGCL;
?Eliminating the former requirement that the Company make available its stockholder list during a meeting of the Company's stockholders;
?Expanding the responsibilities of the person presiding over any meeting of the Company's stockholders;
?Deleting references related to a classified Board where appropriate;
?Making other changes consistent with amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended; and
?Adding emergency bylaw provisions in case of an emergency, disaster or catastrophe to give the Company greater flexibility in navigating these challenges as now permitted by the DGCL.
The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Bylaws is qualified in its
entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws,
as approved, adopted, and effective on
Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of
Silk Road Medical, Inc.Effective as of March 15, 2023(filed herewith) Form of Indemnification Agreement between Silk Road Medical, Inc.and Directors and Officers (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 10.1 to the initial filing of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 of Silk Road Medical, Inc.(File No. 333-233044) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissionon August 6, 2019) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© Edgar Online, source