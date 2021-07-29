Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silk Road Medical, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILK   US82710M1009

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC

(SILK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Medical : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silk Road Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

﻿

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - July 29, 2021 - Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

﻿

'Our second quarter results reflect excellent commercial execution and broad strength across our business, as TCAR utilization increased in all segments of our trained physician base,' said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. 'We remain very optimistic about the future of TCAR, and we are particularly excited about the new evidence supporting TCAR in standard surgical risk patients as we prepare to expand our addressable market to include this patient population.'

﻿

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $26.5 million, an increase of $11.4 million or 75%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter revenue in 2020 included the recognition of $1.3 million in deferred revenue due to a decrease in the provision for sales returns related to certain prior sales with a shorter shelf life, coupled with the downward trend in the company's historical returns rate. Excluding the contribution of the $1.3 million, second quarter revenue in 2021 increased 91% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

﻿

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.9 million compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 75% compared to 65% in the second quarter of 2020. The prior period gross margin included unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations and lower demand due to COVID-19.

﻿

Operating expenses were $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.2 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 56%. The increase was driven by growth in personnel and continued commercialization and product development initiatives as well as the resumption of travel, tradeshow and other expenses as the impacts of COVID-19 declined compared to the second quarter of 2020.

﻿

Net loss was $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, or a loss of $0.31 per share, as compared to a loss of $10.4 million, or $0.32 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

﻿

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $128.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $104 million to $109 million, which represents 38% to 45% growth over the company's prior year revenue. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $103 million to $108 million.

﻿

Conference Call

Silk Road Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9820 for international callers using conference ID: 8730669. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

﻿

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

﻿

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

﻿

Investors:

Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@silkroadmed.com

﻿

﻿

Media:

Michael Fanucchi

Silk Road Medical

mfanucchi@silkroadmed.com

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

﻿

June 30,

June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

26,456

$

15,094

$

48,509

$

34,027

Cost of goods sold

6,598 5,336 12,137 10,586

Gross profit

19,858 9,758 36,372 23,441

Operating expenses:

Research and development

7,261 3,393 12,744 6,522

Selling, general and administrative

22,549 15,758 43,743 35,450

Total operating expenses

29,810 19,151 56,487 41,972

Loss from operations

(9,952) (9,393) (20,115) (18,531)

Interest income

47 299 142 702

Interest expense

(628) (1,203) (1,250) (2,406)

Other income (expense), net

(6) (56) (10) (59)

Net loss

(10,539) (10,353) (21,233) (20,294)

Other comprehensive loss:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net

(3) (126) (36) 314

Net change in other comprehensive loss

(3) (126) (36) 314

﻿

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(10,542)

$

(10,479)

$

(21,269)

$

(19,980)

﻿

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.31)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.62)

$

(0.63)

﻿

Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

34,534,099 32,682,360 34,435,812 32,010,335

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

101,849

$

69,466

Short-term investments

26,293 78,016

Accounts receivable, net

11,747 9,070

Inventories

12,771 9,989

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,877 6,787

Total current assets

158,537 173,328

Property and equipment, net

3,428 2,844

Restricted cash

310 310

Other non-current assets

5,931 2,832

Total assets

$

168,206

$

179,314

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,958

$

2,598

Accrued liabilities

14,705 16,957

Total current liabilities

16,663 19,555

Long-term debt

48,614 48,533

Other liabilities

6,791 3,726

Total liabilities

72,068 71,814

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value

35 34

Additional paid-in capital

356,224 346,318

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3 39

Accumulated deficit

(260,124) (238,891)

Total stockholders' equity

96,138 107,500

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

168,206

$

179,314

﻿

Disclaimer

Silk Road Medical Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC
05:58pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05:33pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Earnings Flash (SILK) SILK ROAD MEDICAL Posts Q2 Revenue $26..
MT
04:13pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Earnings Flash (SILK) SILK ROAD MEDICAL Reports Q2 Loss $-0...
MT
04:10pSILK ROAD MEDICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:06pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
12:46aPRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First Half 2021 Results - ..
DJ
07/26SILK ROAD MEDICAL : Names Dr. Tanisha Carino to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
07/26SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/26Silk Road Medical Names Dr. Tanisha Carino to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Medical, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,68 $
Average target price 66,33 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erica J. Rogers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucas W. Buchanan Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Sumaira Macdonald Executive Medical Director
Robert A. Nicholas Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Tammy Leitsinger VP-Professional Education & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC-27.47%1 575
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.07%214 142
MEDTRONIC PLC11.42%175 406
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.30%73 717
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH61.47%51 173
HOYA CORPORATION8.86%50 531