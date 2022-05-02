Silk Road Medical Shares Surge on Expanded Enroute Approval

By Colin Kellaher

Silk Road Medical Inc. shares jumped nearly 15% Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved expanded indications for its Enroute stent.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., medical-device maker said the stent is now available for patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy, a surgery to treat carotid artery disease.

The stent previously had been approved for use only in patients with anatomic or physiological criteria that put them at high risk of complications from more invasive surgical procedures.

Silk Road shares were recently changing hands at $40.20, up 14.7%.

