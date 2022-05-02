Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silk Road Medical, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILK   US82710M1009

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC

(SILK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 11:24:46 am EDT
40.04 USD   +14.22%
11:03aSilk Road Medical Shares Surge on Expanded Enroute Approval
DJ
08:31aSilk Road Medical Announces FDA Approval of Expanded Indications for the ENROUTE® Transcarotid Stent System
GL
08:30aSilk Road Medical Announces FDA Approval of Expanded Indications for the ENROUTE® Transcarotid Stent System
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Medical Shares Surge on Expanded Enroute Approval

05/02/2022 | 11:03am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Silk Road Medical Inc. shares jumped nearly 15% Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved expanded indications for its Enroute stent.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., medical-device maker said the stent is now available for patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy, a surgery to treat carotid artery disease.

The stent previously had been approved for use only in patients with anatomic or physiological criteria that put them at high risk of complications from more invasive surgical procedures.

Silk Road shares were recently changing hands at $40.20, up 14.7%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1102ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 48,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
EV / Sales 2023 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 35,05 $
Average target price 52,43 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erica J. Rogers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucas W. Buchanan Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Jack W. Lasersohn Chairman
Sumaira Macdonald Executive Medical Director
Robert A. Nicholas Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC-17.74%1 231
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-19.35%200 155
MEDTRONIC PLC0.88%140 003
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.58%70 393
DEXCOM, INC.-23.91%40 092
HOYA CORPORATION-24.08%36 536