SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the launch of its ENROUTE® Transcarotid Neuroprotection System PLUS (“NPS PLUS”), a key component of the TCAR® portfolio. This next generation device builds upon the prior ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System to deliver smoother arterial sheath insertion, greater flow precision, and a simplified prep experience for surgical teams, all while maintaining unparalleled neuroprotection during the TCAR procedure.



“With the launch of the NPS PLUS, we're thrilled to empower our TCAR-trained physicians with a solution that addresses their insights and feedback to further strengthen and streamline the TCAR procedure,” shared Chas McKhann, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “Our focus on new product innovation reflects our ongoing commitment to leadership in the treatment of carotid disease.”

TCAR combines direct carotid artery access with robust blood flow reversal, providing neuroprotection akin to open surgical techniques in a less invasive, more patient-friendly approach to treating carotid artery disease. During TCAR, the surgical team inserts a tube-like sheath into the carotid artery and connects it to the ENROUTE Neuroprotection System, which temporarily reverses blood flow. The system filters potentially dangerous debris from the blood to reduce intraprocedural stroke risk while the team uses a TCAR-specific balloon and stent to open the artery and contain the carotid artery disease. TCAR delivers less than 1% periprocedural stroke rates and a better patient recovery experience than open surgery.

“Silk Road Medical's responsiveness to our feedback has provided us with better procedure predictability and a more streamlined workflow for our entire surgical team," remarked Brian Peterson, MD, FACS, FSVS of St. Luke’s Heart and Vascular Institute. "With over 500 TCAR procedures performed by our team, we view TCAR as a first-line treatment option for carotid disease and we’re excited about what these improvements mean for patient care.”

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System

TCAR (Transcarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in patients at high risk and standard risk for complications from CEA, in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high-rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company with locations in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .