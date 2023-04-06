Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Silkbank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILK   PK0072501015

SILKBANK LIMITED

(SILK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
1.030 PKR   +10.75%
07:59aPakistan's Silkbank in talks about potential investment by South Sudan bank
RE
2021Silkbank Limited Appoints Shahram Raza Bakhtiari as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Silk Bank Limited Appoints Nabeel Anjum Malik as Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan's Silkbank in talks about potential investment by South Sudan bank

04/06/2023 | 07:59am EDT
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's Silkbank said on Thursday it is in talks about a potential investment of up to 50 million euros ($54.5 million) by International Commercial Bank (ICB) of South Sudan.

The talks sent shares in Silkbank up nearly 8% and come after the Pakistani government promised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September that two of the country's commercial banks would be placed in resolution by May, if the first phase of their recapitalization plan did not go through by March.

While the IMF has not named the two banks, analysts have said Silkbank and Summit Bank's capital adequacy have been below the criteria set by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The government's resolution plan could involve forced restructuring, amalgamation or an outright sale of the banks.

Silkbank has a market capitalisation of $34.9 million and 35% of its stock is listed, according to the Pakistan Stock Exchange website.

Silkbank held talks last year with Park View Enclave (Private) Limited, a company owned by Pakistani businessman and politician Aleem Khan, about a possible investment but the negotiations broke down.

"This intention (by ICB) to invest does not solve the problem until the deal goes through and the bank is adequately capitalized," said Fahad Rauf, head of research at brokerage Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Silkbank said a statement that its board of directors considered ICB's letter of intent at a meeting on Wednesday and gave approval for Silkbank management to formally pursue the potential investment.

($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Ariba Shahid


© Reuters 2023
Chart SILKBANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silkbank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Shahram Raza Bakhtiari President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Khurram Khan Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Aziz Mirza Chairman
Saqib Omer Head-Information Technology
Goharulayn Afzal Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILKBANK LIMITED6.19%32
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 780
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%71 877
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 340
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.52%46 950
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.50%41 330
