Silkbank : AGM for the year ended December 31, 2021

CS - 061/ PSX /2023

May 08, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir

This is with reference to our letter No. 055/PSX/2023 dated April 20, 2023, in which we informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad had extended the time for the holding of the AGM of the Bank for the year 2021 until June 05, 2023.

In this regard, the management approached the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad to update on the recent developments with respect to the Material Information as announced by the Bank on the PSX on April 19, 2023, and May 02, 2023. The management of the Bank also informed the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad that the due diligence of the Bank is expected to commence in the next few days and may take 2-3 months to conclude. Based on this, the management felt the need for further extension for the publication and disclosure of the Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the holding of the AGM thereon.

The Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad has considered the submissions of the Bank and granted an extension of 4 months for holding the AGM of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021. This order of the court has been confirmed by the Bank's appointed lawyer, who appeared before the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad on behalf of the Bank, after the closure of trading hours of the PSX on Friday i.e., May 5, 2023. However, a certified copy of the order is still awaited.

