Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Silkbank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILK   PK0072501015

SILKBANK LIMITED

(SILK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
1.140 PKR   -5.00%
01:11aSilkbank : AGM for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05/02Silkbank : Material Information
PU
04/19Silkbank : Material Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silkbank : AGM for the year ended December 31, 2021

05/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CS - 061/ PSX /2023

May 08, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir

This is with reference to our letter No. 055/PSX/2023 dated April 20, 2023, in which we informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad had extended the time for the holding of the AGM of the Bank for the year 2021 until June 05, 2023.

In this regard, the management approached the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad to update on the recent developments with respect to the Material Information as announced by the Bank on the PSX on April 19, 2023, and May 02, 2023. The management of the Bank also informed the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad that the due diligence of the Bank is expected to commence in the next few days and may take 2-3 months to conclude. Based on this, the management felt the need for further extension for the publication and disclosure of the Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the holding of the AGM thereon.

The Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad has considered the submissions of the Bank and granted an extension of 4 months for holding the AGM of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021. This order of the court has been confirmed by the Bank's appointed lawyer, who appeared before the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad on behalf of the Bank, after the closure of trading hours of the PSX on Friday i.e., May 5, 2023. However, a certified copy of the order is still awaited.

Silkbank Limited

Central Office:

Ground Floor, No. 13, COM-3 Mall,

Block-6, KDA Scheme # 5

Clifton 75600, Karachi-Pakistan

PABX: 021-111-00-7455

Website: wwww.silkbank.com.pk

"Say No to Corruption"

The Board of Directors of the Bank has considered the recent developments, as mentioned above, and the order of the Hon'ble High Court - Islamabad and authorized the management to inform the PSX accordingly.

Further, we also confirm that as soon as the Bank receives the certified copy of the said order, the Bank shall inform PSX accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

____________________

Faiz Ul Hasan Hashmi Company Secretary

Silkbank Limited

Central Office:

Ground Floor, No. 13, COM-3 Mall,

Block-6, KDA Scheme # 5

Clifton 75600, Karachi-Pakistan

PABX: 021-111-00-7455

Website: wwww.silkbank.com.pk

"Say No to Corruption"

Disclaimer

Silkbank Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 05:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SILKBANK LIMITED
01:11aSilkbank : AGM for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
05/02Silkbank : Material Information
PU
04/19Silkbank : Material Information
PU
04/07Silkbank : Approval of Extension in Time for Holding of Annual General Meeting for the Yea..
PU
04/06Pakistan's Silkbank in talks about potential investment by South Sudan bank
RE
2021Silkbank Limited Appoints Shahram Raza Bakhtiari as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Silk Bank Limited Appoints Nabeel Anjum Malik as Executive Director
CI
2021Silkbank : Goes Live with Temenos Infinity to Supercharge Digital Banking in Pakistan The ..
AQ
2021Bank Alfalah Joins Race to Acquire Silkbank's Consumer Portfolio
CI
2021HBL in Talks to Acquire Silkbank's Consumer Portfolio
CI
More news
Chart SILKBANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Silkbank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Shahram Raza Bakhtiari President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Khurram Khan Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Aziz Mirza Chairman
Saqib Omer Head-Information Technology
Goharulayn Afzal Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILKBANK LIMITED17.53%37
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%179 686
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%75 619
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.62%51 495
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.59%48 153
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.83%43 461
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer