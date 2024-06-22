Certain Common Stock of Silo Pharma, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 16 days starting from 6-JUN-2024 to 22-JUN-2024.

Details:
Each of th executive officers and directors have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to dispose of or hedge any shares of Common Stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock during the period from the date of the lock-up agreement continuing through the 15 days after the closing of this offering.