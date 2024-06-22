Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It is engaged in acquiring and/or developing intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the potential benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues and neurological disorders. The Companyâs lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. Its SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Its two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimerâs disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS).

Sector Pharmaceuticals