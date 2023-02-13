Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silo Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILO   US82711P2011

SILO PHARMA, INC.

(SILO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:59:49 2023-02-13 am EST
2.790 USD   +12.05%
08:36aSilo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
GL
02/02Silo Pharma Secures US Patent for SPC-15 in Treatment of Stress-Induced Affective Disorder
MT
02/02Silo Pharma Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's

02/13/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Patent application covers use of novel homing peptides to reduce toxicity and advance payload of therapeutic

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc.  (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application for the use of its central nervous system (CNS) homing peptides to treat Alzheimer's disease and the onset of dementia.

Alzheimer's disease has proven to be a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is associated with the destruction of higher brain structures, such as those involved in cognition and memory function. The disease leads to deficits and declines in memory, learning, language, and in the ability to perform intentional and purposeful movements. Alzheimer's disease is also accompanied by concomitant behavioral, emotional, interpersonal, and social deterioration. Treatment of Alzheimer's remains largely inadequate.

“There is still an unmet need for effective methods to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease. Our hope is a targeted delivery of a therapeutic agent to cells that cause disease or are affected by a disease can improve the treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. 

Silo Pharma continues to explore the use of its CNS homing peptides along with its study of other novel therapeutics currently in preclinical studies.

About Silo Pharma 

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company under takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact 

800-705-0120 

investors@silopharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SILO PHARMA, INC.
08:36aSilo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
GL
02/02Silo Pharma Secures US Patent for SPC-15 in Treatment of Stress-Induced Affective Disor..
MT
02/02Silo Pharma Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio
GL
01/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Add to Earlier Gains
MT
01/31Silo Pharma, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $1 million worth of its shares.
CI
01/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01/31Silo Pharma Board Authorizes $1 Million Share Buyback Plan; Stock Rises
MT
01/31Silo Pharma Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
01/31Silo Pharma, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
01/10Silo Pharma Advances Clinical Study Analyzing Effects of Psilocybin on Inflammation
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,07 M - -
Net income 2021 3,90 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,82 M 7,82 M -
EV / Sales 2020 856x
EV / Sales 2021 53,4x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SILO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Silo Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Weisblum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Ryweck Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Vice President-Research & Development
Wayne D. Linsley Independent Director
Kevin Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILO PHARMA, INC.-25.89%8
CSL LIMITED5.98%101 741
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.58%45 343
BIOGEN INC.3.39%41 228
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.7.85%34 772
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.7.54%22 201