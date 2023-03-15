Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silo Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILO   US82711P2011

SILO PHARMA, INC.

(SILO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
2.020 USD   -2.42%
08:41aSilo Pharma Announces Positive Results from IND-Enabling Study of SP-26 for Fibromyalgia
GL
02/13Silo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
GL
02/13Silo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silo Pharma Announces Positive Results from IND-Enabling Study of SP-26 for Fibromyalgia

03/15/2023 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc.  (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it has achieved positive results for its toxicology study of SP-26, its novel time-released, dosage-controlled formulation of ketamine. The study results evaluated the feasibility of using a rising dose design or maximum feasibility.

In collaboration with Experimur, a Frontage Laboratories company, Silo Pharma tested SP-26 in a toxicology and tolerability study in mini pigs using an ascending (descending) dosing regimen. The study utilized the bioanalytical methods required to perform toxicology studies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in advance of initiating clinical studies for SP-26.

“Today’s positive results are an important step as we move closer to achieving all needed components to plan human trials of SP-26.” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “We are advancing our work with our regulatory partners  to prepare a Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) package for SP-26 and intend to pursue the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company under takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact
800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SILO PHARMA, INC.
08:41aSilo Pharma Announces Positive Results from IND-Enabling Study of SP-26 for Fibromyalgi..
GL
02/13Silo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
GL
02/13Silo Pharma Announces Filing of Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's
CI
02/02Silo Pharma Secures US Patent for SPC-15 in Treatment of Stress-Induced Affective Disor..
MT
02/02Silo Pharma Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio
GL
01/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Add to Earlier Gains
MT
01/31Silo Pharma, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $1 million worth of its shares.
CI
01/31Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01/31Silo Pharma Board Authorizes $1 Million Share Buyback Plan; Stock Rises
MT
01/31Silo Pharma Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,07 M - -
Net income 2021 3,90 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,34 M 6,34 M -
EV / Sales 2020 856x
EV / Sales 2021 53,4x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SILO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Silo Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Weisblum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Ryweck Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Vice President-Research & Development
Wayne D. Linsley Independent Director
Kevin Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILO PHARMA, INC.-39.88%6
CSL LIMITED-3.00%89 739
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.97%42 105
BIOGEN INC.-5.26%37 906
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.71%26 859
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.2.22%20 916