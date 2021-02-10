Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Silo Pharma Inc.    SILO

SILO PHARMA INC.

(SILO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silo Pharma Announces Private Placement of Equity Definitive Agreement for $4.275 Million in Gross Proceeds

02/10/2021 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silo Pharma to pursue additional strategic partnerships and intellectual property acquisitions in the psychedelic medicine space

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, announced today it has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements with certain existing institutional and accredited investors for a $4.275 million fixed-price convertible preferred equity financing.

The Securities Purchase Agreements totaling approximately $4.275 Million of Silo’s Series C Preferred Stock, which were executed on February 9, 2021, provide for the sale and issuance by the Company of 4,276 shares of Series C Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase up to 14,253,333 shares of common stock to the investors. The warrants to be issued have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.30 per share.  The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Silo Pharma plans to use the net proceeds from the transaction for continued development of its therapeutic pipeline and for general corporate and working capital purposes. 

Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma, stated, “We are excited to partner with investors that believe in our strategy and support our growth plans and continued development of our therapeutics to help patients in need.”

The Special Equities Group (SEG), a division of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., and Katalyst Securities LLC acted as co-placement agents for the transaction.

Full terms of the financing agreement can be found in the Company’s 8-K filing.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SILO PHARMA INC.
02:45aSilo Pharma Announces Private Placement of Equity Definitive Agreement for $4..
GL
01/28SILO PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/20Silo Pharma Inc. Discusses The Potential of Merging Traditional Therapeutics ..
NE
01/11SILO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/11SILO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
01/11SILO PHARMA : Provides Details of Patent License Agreement for Psilocybin and Ca..
AQ
2020SILO PHARMA : Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Charles..
AQ
2020SILO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
2020EMERGING MARKETS REPORT : Meeting the Moment
GL
2020Silo Pharma, Inc. Enters into Option Agreement with University of Maryland Ba..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,04  - -
Net income 2019 -1,01 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 31,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 201 215 657x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart SILO PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Silo Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Weisblum Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Wayne D. Linsley Independent Director
Kevin Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILO PHARMA INC.-12.82%32
CSL LIMITED-3.39%96 047
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.34.88%49 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.91%47 710
BIOGEN INC.9.99%41 026
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.62%34 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ