DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to -2

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 464 M 1 464 M Net income 2020 151 M 183 M 183 M Net cash 2020 376 M 456 M 456 M P/E ratio 2020 28,8x Yield 2020 1,57% Capitalization 4 233 M 5 132 M 5 131 M EV / Sales 2020 3,19x EV / Sales 2021 3,05x Nbr of Employees 3 600 Free-Float 65,0% Chart SILTRONIC Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 138,06 € Last Close Price 141,10 € Spread / Highest target 6,31% Spread / Average Target -2,16% Spread / Lowest Target -20,3% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SILTRONIC 10.15% 5 132 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 13.40% 556 259 NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.03% 323 143 INTEL CORPORATION 7.57% 227 792 BROADCOM INC. 3.17% 183 729 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 0.87% 175 927