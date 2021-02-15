Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/15/2021 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG 
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-15 / 10:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          Siltronic AG 
 
 Street:                        Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
 
 Postal code:                   81677 
 
 City:                          Munich 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 10 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.89 %                     1.78 %       4.67 %                             30000000 
 
 Previous                          3.05 %                     1.77 %       4.82 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WAF3001               0         866032         0.00 %         2.89 % 
 
 Total                    866032                        2.89 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall shares lent                                                                   213061           0.71 % 
 out 
 
                                                       Total                                   213061           0.71 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap    04/11/2021 - 27/05/    04/11/2021 - 27/05/2022 Cash                               322007         1.07 % 
                2022 
 
                                                               Total                              322007         1.07 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                                %                                       %                       % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International                           %                                       %                       % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P Morgan Capital                                  %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings                             %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer                           %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities                              %                                       %                       % 
 LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 12 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168213 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

All news about SILTRONIC
02/14DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
02/14SILTRONIC : Combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers clears first important hur..
PU
02/14PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic AG: Combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers clears f..
DJ
02/14SILTRONIC AG : Combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers clears first important ..
EQ
02/11SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
02/11SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/10SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/09GlobalWafers secures control over Germany's Siltronic
RE
02/04SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/02SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net income 2020 152 M 185 M 185 M
Net cash 2020 304 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 4 319 M 5 234 M 5 239 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 143,89 €
Last Close Price 143,95 €
Spread / Highest target 4,20%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC12.37%5 234
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.25%584 326
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.60%370 441
INTEL CORPORATION24.18%251 134
BROADCOM INC.11.07%197 793
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.86%168 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ