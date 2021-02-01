DGAP-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-01 / 10:49 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Siltronic AG Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower Postal code: 81677 City: Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 Jan 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.90 % 1.95 % 6.86 % 30000000 Previous 4.10 % 1.95 % 6.06 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001 0 1470778 0.00 % 4.90 % Total 1470778 4.90 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall shares lent 290464 0.97 % out Total 290464 0.97 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Swap 04/11/2021 - 16/01/ 04/11/2021 - 16/01/2023 Cash 295740 0.99 % 2023 Total 295740 0.99 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P Morgan Capital % % % Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities 3.63 % % 5.13 % plc - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings % % % LLC J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer % % % Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities % % % LLC - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan AG % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 29 Jan 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

