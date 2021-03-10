Log in
SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/10/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG 
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-10 / 11:18 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          Siltronic AG 
 
 Street:                        Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
 
 Postal code:                   81677 
 
 City:                          Munich 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 04 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.11 %                     3.23 %       5.34 %                             30000000 
 
 Previous                          2.12 %                     3.12 %       5.24 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WAF3001               0         632310            0 %         2.11 % 
 
 Total                    632310                        2.11 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     736765             2.46 % 
 
                                                Total                                        736765             2.46 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           16.06.2022                                     Cash                                 9620         0.03 % 
 
 Call Warrant   16.06.2022                                     Cash                                 7440         0.02 % 
 
 CFD            04.03.2031                                     Cash                               215715         0.72 % 
 
                                                               Total                              232775         0.78 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                   5.05 % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 09 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174510 2021-03-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net income 2020 153 M 181 M 181 M
Net cash 2020 289 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 4 214 M 5 008 M 5 007 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 146,11 €
Last Close Price 140,45 €
Spread / Highest target 6,80%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC AG9.64%5 008
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%545 276
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.10%310 502
INTEL CORPORATION20.13%254 628
BROADCOM INC.1.31%181 089
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.23%157 244
