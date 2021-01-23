Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Siltronic AG: Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer

01/23/2021 | 12:20pm EST
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer 
Siltronic AG: Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer 
2021-01-23 / 18:18 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Siltronic AG 
Einsteinstrasse 172 
81677 Munich 
Germany 
www.siltronic.com 
Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer 
Munich, January 23, 2021. - Today GlobalWafers announced that the offer price under its tender offer to all Siltronic 
shareholders has been increased to EUR 145 per share due to alongside purchases by GlobalWafers at such price. 
Siltronic's Executive Board welcomes the increased offer price and considers the tender offer attractive. 
The increased offer price represents 
- an increase of 16% over the original offer price of EUR 125 
- a premium of 28% over the closing price of Siltronic's stock on November 27, 2020 (EUR 113.55) 
- a premium of 52% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the three months prior to the announcement of the 
offer as of December 8, 2020 (EUR 95.18), and 
- a premium of 71% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the 90 days prior to the announcement of advanced 
discussions as of November 27, 2020 (EUR 84.59). 
Reference is made to the joint reasoned statement issued by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Siltronic 
AG on December 22, 2020 and the recommendation to accept the offer and further information therein. 
Contact: 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations & Communications 
tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133 
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com 
Company profile: 
Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading 
semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and 
manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and 
nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and 
many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime 
Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX. 
Disclaimer: 
Only the reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is authoritative. The information in this 
press release does not constitute an explanation or supplement to the contents in the reasoned statement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 8564 3133 
Fax:          +49 89 8564-3904 
E-mail:       investor.relations@siltronic.com 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
ISIN:         DE000WAF3001 
WKN:          WAF300 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1162758 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2021 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

