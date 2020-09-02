Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.09.2020 / 10:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
Postal code: 81737
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.20 % 0.34 % 2.54 % 30000000
Previous notification 3.04 % 0.34 % 3.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 660823 0.00 % 2.20 %
Total 660823 2.20 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Option 21.09.2020 Physical 101400 0.34 %
      Total 101400 0.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title 

Date
01 Sep 2020


02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126463  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SILTRONIC
04:05aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01:38aSILTRONIC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
08/28SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/25SILTRONIC : Raised to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
08/05SILTRONIC : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
08/03SILTRONIC : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/31SILTRONIC : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
07/31SILTRONIC : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/31SILTRONIC : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
07/30SILTRONIC : Interim Report Q2/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 203 M 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net income 2020 156 M 185 M 185 M
Net cash 2020 348 M 414 M 414 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 2 359 M 2 820 M 2 807 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 771
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 92,30 €
Last Close Price 78,64 €
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC-12.35%2 820
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 205
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.95%330 083
INTEL CORPORATION-14.87%216 690
BROADCOM INC.9.85%139 619
QUALCOMM, INC.34.99%134 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group