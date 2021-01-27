Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/27/2021 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.01.2021 / 08:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
City of registered office, country: Hsinchu, Taiwan, Province of China

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jan 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.06 % 0.00 % 6.06 % 30000000
Previous notification 4.17 % 0.00 % 4.17 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 1817118 0.00 % 6.06 %
Total 1817118 6.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. % % %
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. % % %
GWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers B.V. % % %
GlobalWafers GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
On December 21, 2020, GlobalWafers GmbH published a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Siltronic AG. By 6 p.m. (local time Frankfurt am Main, Germany) on January 22, 2021, the takeover offer was accepted for a total of 9,267,926 shares of Siltronic AG (corresponding to approximately 30.89% of the voting rights of Siltronic AG). 

Date
26 Jan 2021


27.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1163552  27.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163552&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SILTRONIC
02:23aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/26SILTRONIC : Deutsche Bank is Neutral
MD
01/25EUROPE : European stocks edge higher as tech gains counter virus woes
RE
01/25SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/25GlobalWafers makes last ditch bid to save $5.3 billion Siltronic deal
RE
01/25GlobalWafers makes last ditch bid to save $5.3 bln Siltronic deal
RE
01/25SILTRONIC : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/25GLOBALWAFERS : lowers acceptance threshold for Siltronic bid
RE
01/24SILTRONIC : Suitor GlobalWafers Sweetens Bid to $5.4 Billion; Shares Up 5%
MT
01/23SILTRONIC : welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net income 2020 148 M 179 M 179 M
Net cash 2020 342 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 4 239 M 5 156 M 5 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 138,06 €
Last Close Price 141,30 €
Spread / Highest target 6,16%
Spread / Average Target -2,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC10.30%5 156
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.43%585 961
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.91%338 054
INTEL CORPORATION11.28%225 253
BROADCOM INC.5.94%189 036
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED7.92%185 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ