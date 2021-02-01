|
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
01.02.2021 / 10:49
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Siltronic AG
|Street:
|Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
|Postal code:
|81677
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299003NKV26NNGHHR90
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.90 %
|1.95 %
|6.86 %
|30000000
|Previous notification
|4.10 %
|1.95 %
|6.06 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000WAF3001
|0
|1470778
|0.00 %
|4.90 %
|Total
|1470778
|4.90 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall shares lent out
|
|
|290464
|0.97 %
|
|
|Total
|290464
|0.97 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|04/11/2021 - 16/01/2023
|04/11/2021 - 16/01/2023
|Cash
|295740
|0.99 %
|
|
|
|Total
|295740
|0.99 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|3.63 %
| %
|5.13 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SILTRONIC
|10.07%
|5 135