Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic AG    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/10/2021 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.11 % 3.23 % 5.34 % 30000000
Previous notification 2.12 % 3.12 % 5.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 632310 0 % 2.11 %
Total 632310 2.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 736765 2.46 %
Total 736765 2.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 16.06.2022 Cash 9620 0.03 %
Call Warrant 16.06.2022 Cash 7440 0.02 %
CFD 04.03.2031 Cash 215715 0.72 %
Total 232775 0.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.05 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Siltronic AG published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILTRONIC AG
05:29aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
05:19aDGAP-PVR  : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
03/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another vaccine supplier underdelivers in Europe, Target..
03/09SILTRONIC  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/09SILTRONIC  : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/09SILTRONIC  : closes 2020 financial year in line with expectations - dividend pro..
PU
03/09PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic AG: Siltronic closes -2-
DJ
03/09PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic AG: Siltronic closes 2020 financial year in line with ..
DJ
03/09SILTRONIC AG : Siltronic closes 2020 financial year in line with expectations - ..
EQ
03/08SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net income 2020 153 M 181 M 181 M
Net cash 2020 289 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 4 214 M 5 008 M 5 007 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 146,11 €
Last Close Price 140,45 €
Spread / Highest target 6,80%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC AG9.64%5 008
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%545 276
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.10%310 502
INTEL CORPORATION20.13%254 628
BROADCOM INC.1.31%181 089
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.23%157 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ