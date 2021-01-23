Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic AG: Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer

01/23/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG: Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer

23.01.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstrasse 172

81677 Munich

Germany

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer

Munich, January 23, 2021. - Today GlobalWafers announced that the offer price under its tender offer to all Siltronic shareholders has been increased to EUR 145 per share due to alongside purchases by GlobalWafers at such price.

Siltronic's Executive Board welcomes the increased offer price and considers the tender offer attractive.

The increased offer price represents

- an increase of 16% over the original offer price of EUR 125

- a premium of 28% over the closing price of Siltronic's stock on November 27, 2020 (EUR 113.55)

- a premium of 52% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the three months prior to the announcement of the offer as of December 8, 2020 (EUR 95.18), and

- a premium of 71% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the 90 days prior to the announcement of advanced discussions as of November 27, 2020 (EUR 84.59).

Reference is made to the joint reasoned statement issued by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG on December 22, 2020 and the recommendation to accept the offer and further information therein.

Contact:

Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.

Disclaimer:

Only the reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is authoritative. The information in this press release does not constitute an explanation or supplement to the contents in the reasoned statement.


23.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1162758

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1162758  23.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162758&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SILTRONIC
01:12pSILTRONIC : welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer
PU
12:20pPRESS RELEASE : Siltronic AG: Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under G..
DJ
12:20pSILTRONIC AG : Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Te..
EQ
09:12aGlobalWafers further raises bid for Siltronic to 4.35 billion euros
RE
01/22SILTRONIC : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
01/22GlobalWafers raises takeover bid for Siltronic to $5.1 billion
RE
01/22SILTRONIC : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/22SILTRONIC : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/22SILTRONIC : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Oddo
MD
01/22GlobalWafers Increases Siltronic Bid
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net income 2020 152 M 185 M 185 M
Net cash 2020 342 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 4 356 M 5 302 M 5 301 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 133,06 €
Last Close Price 145,20 €
Spread / Highest target 3,31%
Spread / Average Target -8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC13.35%5 302
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.45%601 437
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.04%339 522
INTEL CORPORATION25.37%230 210
BROADCOM INC.6.21%189 130
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED8.15%183 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ