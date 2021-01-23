Siltronic welcomes increase of offer price under GlobalWafers' Tender Offer

Today GlobalWafers announced that the offer price under its tender offer to all Siltronic shareholders has been increased to EUR 145 per share due to alongside purchases by GlobalWafers at such price.

Siltronic's Executive Board welcomes the increased offer price and considers the tender offer attractive.

The increased offer price represents

- an increase of 16% over the original offer price of EUR 125

- a premium of 28% over the closing price of Siltronic's stock on November 27, 2020 (EUR 113.55)

- a premium of 52% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the three months prior to the announcement of the offer as of December 8, 2020 (EUR 95.18), and

- a premium of 71% over the volume-weighted XETRA share price during the 90 days prior to the announcement of advanced discussions as of November 27, 2020 (EUR 84.59).

Reference is made to the joint reasoned statement issued by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG on December 22, 2020 and the recommendation to accept the offer and further information therein.