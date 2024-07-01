EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2025
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2025
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html

Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
