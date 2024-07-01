EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2025
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2025
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html
