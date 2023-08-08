Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2023 / 13:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Claudia
Last name(s):Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siltronic AG

b) LEI
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000WAF3001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
79.95 EUR79950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
79.9500 EUR79950.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet:www.siltronic.com

 
85033  08.08.2023 CET/CEST

