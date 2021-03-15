Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic AG    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/15/2021 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG 
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-15 / 11:28 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          Siltronic AG 
 
 Street:                        Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
 
 Postal code:                   81677 
 
 City:                          Munich 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 08 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               5.99 %                     2.26 %       8.26 %                             30000000 
 
 Previous                          6.27 %                     1.90 %       8.17 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WAF3001               0        1798395         0.00 %         5.99 % 
 
 Total                    1798395                       5.99 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Call Option                             19.03.2021            at any time                         9500         0.03 % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                       324711         1.08 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                             334211         1.11 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical        Voting rights Voting rights 
                     date                   period                 settlement                   absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured   16.10.2069             at any time            Cash                                1           0 % 
 Product 
 
 Equity Swap         From 05.07.2021 to     at any time            Cash                           344126        1.15 % 
                     06.03.2023 
 
                                                                   Total                          344127        1.15 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                           4.82 %                                       %                  5.62 % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                           %                                       %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 12 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175563 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)

All news about SILTRONIC AG
06:30aDGAP-PVR  : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
06:30aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/12SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/12SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/12DGAP-PVR  : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
03/11SILTRONIC  : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
03/10SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/10DGAP-PVR  : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
03/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another vaccine supplier underdelivers in Europe, Target..
03/09SILTRONIC  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 271 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
Net income 2021 193 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2021 367 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 4 163 M 4 971 M 4 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 553
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 146,11 €
Last Close Price 138,75 €
Spread / Highest target 8,11%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC AG8.31%4 971
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.85%563 824
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.52%318 829
INTEL CORPORATION26.25%255 563
BROADCOM INC.3.04%184 214
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.75%160 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ