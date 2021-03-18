Log in
SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG 
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 09:43 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          Siltronic AG 
 
 Street:                        Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
 
 Postal code:                   81677 
 
 City:                          Munich 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway 
 City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Norges Bank 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.38 %                     0.93 %       4.31 %                             30000000 
 
 Previous                          2.75 %                     0.44 %       3.19 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WAF3001               0        1013276         0.00 %         3.38 % 
 
 Total                    1013276                       3.38 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Shares on loan (right to     n/a                      At any time                             229477           0.76 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                       Total                                   229477           0.76 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or       Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                           maturity date       conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Contract for Difference   n/a                 At any time          Cash                           50000        0.17 % 
 (CFDBYY5978) 
 
                                                                    Total                          50000        0.17 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 State of                                   %                                            %                           % 
 Norway 
 
 Norges Bank                           3.38 %                                            %                           % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Siltronic AG 
              Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 
              81677 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.siltronic.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176565 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)

