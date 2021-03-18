DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-18 / 09:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 March 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 3.38 % 0.93 % 4.31 % 30000000
Previous 2.75 % 0.44 % 3.19 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 1013276 0.00 % 3.38 %
Total 1013276 3.38 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in
date period absolute %
Shares on loan (right to n/a At any time 229477 0.76 %
recall)
Total 229477 0.76 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
Contract for Difference n/a At any time Cash 50000 0.17 %
(CFDBYY5978)
Total 50000 0.17 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least
least 3% or more) at least 5% or more) 5% or more)
State of % % %
Norway
Norges Bank 3.38 % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17 March 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1176565 2021-03-18
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 18, 2021 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)