DGAP-PVR : Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-14 / 08:55 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Siltronic AG Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower Postal code: 81677 City: Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 Apr 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.24 % 0.71 % 4.96 % 30000000 Previous 4.79 % 0.62 % 5.41 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001 0 1273480 0.00 % 4.24 % Total 1273480 4.24 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights maturity date period absolute in % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 187948 0.63 % agreements Total 187948 0.63 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Swap From 05.07.2021 to at any time Cash 26533 0.09 % 16.01.2023 Total 26533 0.09 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. 3.16 % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % MSDW Offshore Equity % % % Services Inc. FUNDLOGIC SAS % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: The notification was triggered due to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc had a right of use. Date 13 Apr 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Siltronic AG Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 81677 Munich Germany Internet: www.siltronic.com

