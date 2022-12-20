Advanced search
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
2022-12-20
72.08 EUR   -2.20%
Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Michael Heckmeier as future CEO of Siltronic AG
EQ
Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG
EQ
12/08SILTRONIC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG

12/20/2022 | 09:47am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG

20-Dec-2022 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

 

Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG

 
Germany, Munich, December 20, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolved upon the succession of Siltronic CEO Dr. Christoph von Plotho. Effective latest July 1, 2023, Dr. Michael Heckmeier has been appointed as member of the Executive Board and CEO of Siltronic AG. Dr. von Plotho and the Supervisory Board mutually agreed that he will step down as CEO latest upon expiry of June 30, 2023.

Additional information

ISIN:  DE000WAF3001  

WKN: WAF300 

Deutsche Boerse: WAF

Listed:   Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

   

Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

 

Important Information

This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

 

20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1518045  20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
