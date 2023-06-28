DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor manufacturer Elmos wants to sell the production of starting material for chip production (wafers) in Dortmund to the US group Littelfuse. The purchase price amounts to a total of about 93 million Euro, the SDax-listed company announced in Dortmund on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to go through by the end of the year, but still needs to be approved by.

Among other things, the foreign trade investment control by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) is pending. In the past years, for example, the planned sale of the wafer manufacturer Siltronic to the Taiwanese group GlobalWafers failed because of this.

Elmos wants to concentrate more on research and development as well as test operations and therefore also increases the investment ratio by two percentage points to about 19 percent. For this reason the company now expects a negative operating adjusted free cash flow for the current year./zb/ag