  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01:47 2023-03-28 am EDT
65.75 EUR   -2.59%
03:21aHauck Aufhäuser IB starts Siltronic with 'Sell' - Target 53 Euro
DP
02:43aSiltronic under pressure - Hauck Aufhäuser warns of risks
DP
03/23Jefferies sees little short-term potential for Siltronic - downgrade
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts Siltronic with 'Sell' - Target 53 Euro

03/28/2023 | 03:21am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has issued a "sell" rating on Siltronic 's shares with a target price of 53 euros. The manufacturer of silicon wafers for chip production is well positioned among its competitors, but the industry cycle is just turning negative, analyst Jonah Emerson wrote in a research note published Tuesday. Demand for wafers is falling in the current economic environment, he said, while at the same time the industry is massively expanding production capacity. As a result, the pricing pressure that emerged in 2023 is likely to become even stronger in 2024./mis/ag

Publication of the original study: 28.03.2023 / 08:32 / CEST

First dissemination of the original study: 28.03.2023 / 08:32 / CEST


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SILTRONIC AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 633 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net income 2023 221 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2023 585 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,17x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 2 025 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 276
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 67,50 €
Average target price 71,67 €
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chief Financial Officer
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG-0.95%2 183
NVIDIA CORPORATION81.55%654 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.39%453 309
BROADCOM INC.12.11%261 344
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.16%160 444
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.51.23%155 676
