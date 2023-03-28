Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts Siltronic with 'Sell' - Target 53 Euro

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has issued a "sell" rating on Siltronic 's shares with a target price of 53 euros. The manufacturer of silicon wafers for chip production is well positioned among its competitors, but the industry cycle is just turning negative, analyst Jonah Emerson wrote in a research note published Tuesday. Demand for wafers is falling in the current economic environment, he said, while at the same time the industry is massively expanding production capacity. As a result, the pricing pressure that emerged in 2023 is likely to become even stronger in 2024./mis/ag

