Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and -2-

05/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The expectation on the growth of wafer area sold, has increased significantly since the annual report was published. Therefore, Siltronic AG's forecast was raised in an ad hoc announcement on April 20, 2021. The company now expects an increase in wafer area sold of at least 15 percent. Depending on further exchange rate developments, Siltronic forecasts sales growth of at least 10 percent year-on-year. The EBITDA margin is expected in a range of 30 to 32 percent. Net cash flow and earnings per share are forecasted to improve significantly year-on-year.

"We expect a very positive development of business performance in 2021 based on a sustainably high demand," said Dr. Christoph von Plotho. "Siltronic is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and an excellent net financial position. Our goal is to maintain our good cost and high-quality performance. Thus, Siltronic is benefiting from the long-term growth trends in the wafer sector due to multiple end-applications," von Plotho said. 

                Forecast annual report 2020                         Forecast April 20, 2021 
Sales           mid to high single-digit percent increase           increase of at least 10 percent 
EBITDA margin   slight increase                                     30 to 32 percent 
Depreciation    around EUR 155 million to EUR 160 million           around EUR 155 million to EUR 160 million 
EBIT            significant increase                                significant increase 
Tax rate        significantly below 10 percent                      significantly below 10 percent 
Capital         around EUR 250 million, mainly in epi reactors,     around EUR 250 million, mainly in epi reactors, 
expenditure     capabilities and expansion of crystal pulling hall  capabilities and expansion of crystal pulling hall 
                to replace older equipment                          to replace older equipment 
Net cash flow   slight improvement                                  significant improvement 
Earnings per    slight increase                                     significant increase 
share

Siltronic AG - Key figures Q1/2021 

Profit and Loss statement 
In EUR million                                                                    Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 
Sales                                                                               316.1   284.5   300.1 
EBITDA                                                                               91.7    67.2    84.2 
EBITDA margin                                                                 %      29.0    23.6    28.1 
EBIT                                                                                 54.2    28.4    53.3 
EBIT margin                                                                   %      17.2    10.0    17.8 
Result for the period                                                                58.4    40.9    46.0 
Earnings per share                                                          EUR      1.67    1.17    1.32 
 
Capital expenditure and net cash flow 
Capital expenditure in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets          36.9    58.2    46.0 
Net cash flow                                                                        27.9   -18.9    40.9 
Statement of financial position 
In EUR million                     Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 
Total assets                             2,008.0       1,919.4 
Equity                                   1,078.6         871.8 
Equity ratio                   %            53.7          45.4 
Net financial assets                       538.1         499.2

Conference call for analysts and investors

The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on May 7, 2021 at 10:00 am (CEST). This call will be streamed via the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live as well as on demand on Siltronic's website.

The Q1 interim statement and the latest investor presentation are also published on the Siltronic website.

Other dates:

July 28, 2021 Interim Report 2021 October 26, 2021 Q3 2021 quarterly statement

Contact:

Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations & Communications Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133 Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smart phones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,800 people and has been a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard) since 2015. The Siltronic AG stock is listed on both the MDAX and TecDAX.

Financial information - pursuant to IFRS, unaudited

Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 

In EUR million                                   Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 
Sales                                              316.1   284.5   300.1 
Cost of sales                                     -227.5  -211.7  -210.8 
Gross profit                                        88.6    72.8    89.3 
 
Selling expenses                                    -8.7    -7.3    -8.2 
Research and development expenses                  -19.3   -18.0   -17.6 
General administration expenses                     -9.5   -18.3    -7.7 
Other operating income                              27.9    13.6    17.4 
Other operating expenses                           -24.8   -14.4   -19.9 
Operating result                                    54.2    28.4    53.3 
 
Interest income                                      0.8     1.0     2.5 
Interest expenses                                   -0.6    -0.4    -0.6 
Other financial result                               0.5     0.8    -8.0 
Financial result                                     0.7     1.4    -6.1 
 
Result before income taxes                          54.9    29.8    47.2 
Income taxes                                         3.5    11.1    -1.2 
Result for the period                               58.4    40.9    46.0 
of which 
attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders           50.1    35.0    39.6 
attributable to non-controlling interests            8.3     5.9     6.4 
Result per common share in EUR (basic/diluted)      1.67    1.17    1.32

Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 

In EUR million                                     Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 
Intangible assets                                           23.4          23.5 
Property, plant and equipment                              977.8         961.7 
Right-of-use assets                                         51.7          51.2 
Securities and fixed-term deposits                          21.2          46.7 
Other financial assets                                       0.1           0.1 
Other non-financial assets                                   3.1           2.0 
Deferred tax assets                                         18.4          10.1 
Non-current assets                                       1,095.7       1,095.3 
 
Inventories                                                178.0         163.0 
Trade receivables                                          159.8         144.5 
Contract assets                                             10.3          12.1 
Securities and fixed-term deposits                         284.0         159.7 
Other financial assets                                      13.2          17.3 
Other non-financial assets                                  28.6          27.7 
Income tax receivables                                       3.6           5.2 
Cash and cash equivalents                                  234.8         294.6 
Current assets                                             912.3         824.1 
Total assets                                             2,008.0       1,919.4 
 
Subscribed capital                                         120.0         120.0 
Capital reserves                                           974.6         974.6 
Retained earnings and net Group result                     229.9         179.8 
Other equity items                                        -342.6        -488.3 
Equity attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders           981.9         786.1 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests            96.7          85.7 
Equity                                                   1,078.6         871.8 
 
Pension provisions                                         448.5         566.5 
Other provisions                                            59.9          62.3 
Liabilities for income taxes                                10.7          10.7 
Deferred tax liabilities                                     2.3           3.1 
Customer prepayments                                       126.5         137.4 
Lease liabilities                                           48.9          48.4 
Other financial liabilities                                  0.5             - 
Non-current liabilities                                    697.3         828.4 
 
Other provisions                                             9.2           7.3 
Liabilities for income taxes                                15.5          16.8 
Trade liabilities                                          113.1         118.8 
Customer prepayments                                        30.5          23.6 
Lease liabilities                                            3.9           4.0 
Other financial liabilites                                   4.0           3.9 
Other non-financial liabilities                             55.9          44.8 
Current liabilites                                         232.1         219.2 
 
Total liabilities                                          929.4       1,047.6

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

All news about SILTRONIC AG
01:09aSILTRONIC  : reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop-ment for..
PU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and -3-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and -2-
DJ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and expects positive business de..
DJ
01:02aSILTRONIC  : reports very good Q1 and expects positive business devel-opment for..
EQ
05/05SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
05/05SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/29SILTRONIC  : Information in accordance to Table 8 of the Regulation (EU) 2018 / ..
PU
04/29SILTRONIC  : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 2 euros per share
PU
04/26SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 316 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
Net income 2021 199 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2021 351 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 4 314 M 5 201 M 5 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 553
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 146,11 €
Last Close Price 143,80 €
Spread / Highest target 4,31%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC AG12.26%5 201
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%542 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.24%359 949
INTEL CORPORATION14.11%229 560
BROADCOM INC.1.37%181 217
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.67%167 758