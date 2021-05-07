PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and -3

Total equity and liabilities 2,008.0 1,919.4

Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In EUR million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Result for the period 58.4 40.9 46.0 Depreciation / amortization of non-current assets, including impairment losses and reversals thereof 37.5 38.8 30.9 Other non-cash expenses and income -0.9 -7.3 6.6 Result from disposal of non-current assets 0.7 0.4 0.7 Interest income -0.2 -0.6 -1.9 Interest paid -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 Interest received 0.7 1.2 4.0 Tax result -3.5 -11.1 1.2 Taxes paid -3.3 -4.0 1.4 Changes in inventories -12.1 -10.3 -4.0 Changes in trade receivables -11.3 -6.3 9.4 Changes in contract assets 2.0 2.8 0.3 Changes in other assets -1.8 -3.1 -11.1 Changes in provisions 3.5 -35.5 8.0 Changes in trade liabilities -5.7 23.7 6.1 Changes in other liabilities 11.3 -1.3 10.0 Changes in customer prepayments 1.7 3.5 -21.6 Cash flow from operating activities 76.6 31.4 85.6 Payments for capital expenditure (including intangible assets) -47.1 -46.9 -66.3 Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.1 - Payments for securities and fixed-term deposits -123.2 -36.8 -51.7 Proceeds from securities and fixed-term deposits 31.3 55.8 205.2 Cash flow from financing activities -138.9 -27.8 87.2 Repayment portion of lease liability -1.5 -1.4 -1.1 Cash flow from financing activities -1.5 -1.4 -1.1 Changes due to exchange-rate fluctuations 4.0 -2.6 -5.8 Changes in cash and cash equivalents -59.8 -0.4 165.9 at the beginning of the period 294.6 295.0 200.7 at the end of the period 234.8 294.6 366.6

Additional financial information

In EUR million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Cash flow from operating activities 76.6 31.4 85.6 Cash-effective changes in customer prepayments -1.7 -3.5 21.6 Cash flow from investing activities -47.0 -46.8 -66.3 Net cash flow 27.9 -18.9 40.9

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so.

This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG. Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate.

This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Siltronic AG Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower 81677 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 8564 3133 Fax: +49 89 8564-3904 E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com Internet: www.siltronic.com ISIN: DE000WAF3001 WKN: WAF300 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1193615 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1193615 2021-05-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)