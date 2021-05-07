PRESS RELEASE : Siltronic reports very good Q1 and expects positive business devel-opment for 2021

DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Siltronic reports very good Q1 and expects positive business devel-opment for 2021 2021-05-07 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Siltronic AG Einsteinstraße 172 81677 Munich www.siltronic.com Siltronic reports very good Q1 and expects positive business development for 2021 - Revenue of EUR 316.1 million, up 11.1 percent compared to Q4 2020 - EBITDA up q-o-q by 36.5 percent to EUR 91.7 million (EBITDA margin of 29.0 percent) - EBIT increased from EUR 28.4 million in Q4 2020 to EUR 54.2 million (EBIT margin 17.2 percent) - Increased forecast for 2021 assuming at least 15 percent growth of wafer area sold Munich, Germany, May 7, 2021 - In Q1 2021, Siltronic AG (MDAX/TecDAX: WAF) recorded a significant increase in wafer area sold and a corresponding growth in sales of around 11 percent compared to Q4 2020. "We saw a very positive business development in Q1 and raised our forecast for the current year by ad hoc announcement on April 20, 2021. We assume that the wafer area sold will increase by at least 15 percent, which is significantly higher than previously expected. Only the strong Euro will slow down our growth somewhat," said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG. "In an environment of rising demand and continued investments in digitization, we have further increased our productivity." Business Development in Q1 2021 Change Q1 to Q1 to Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 Q1 in EUR Sales million 316.1 284.5 300.1 31.6 16.0 in % 11.1 5.3 in EUR Cost of sales million -227.5 -211.7 -210.8 -15.8 -16.7 in % 7.5 7.9 in EUR Gross profit million 88.6 72.8 89.3 15.8 -0.7 in % 21.7 -0.8 Gross margin in % 28.0 25.6 29.8 in EUR EBITDA million 91.7 67.2 84.2 24.5 7.5 in % 36.5 8.9 EBITDA margin in % 29.0 23.6 28.1 Depreciation, amorization and impairment less reversals in EUR thereof million -37.5 -38.8 -30.9 1.3 -6.6 in EUR EBIT million 54.2 28.4 53.3 25.8 0.9 in % 90.8 1.7 EBIT margin in % 17.2 10.0 17.8 in EUR Financial result million 0.7 1.4 -6.1 -0.7 6.8 in EUR Result before income taxes million 54.9 29.8 47.2 25.1 7.7 in % 84.2 16.3 in EUR Income taxes million 3.5 11.1 -1.2 -7.6 4.7 Tax rate in % -6 -37 3 in EUR Result for the period million 58.4 40.9 46.0 17.5 12.4 in % 42.8 27.0 Earnings per share in EUR 1.67 1.17 1.32 0.50 0.35

Siltronic generated sales of EUR 316.1 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 11.1 percent versus Q4 2020. This increase is mainly due to the higher wafer area sold. The influence of exchange rates and prices was not significant.

Cost of sales increased less than the wafer area sold. Manufacturing costs per wafer area decreased noticeably compared to Q4 2020, mainly resulting from fix cost dilution.

The increase in wafer area sold and the decreasing manufacturing costs per wafer area led to a gross profit of EUR 88.6 million, an increase of EUR 15.8 million compared to Q4 2020. The gross margin rose from 25.6 percent to 28.0 percent.

EBITDA in Q1 2021 was EUR 91.7 million, an increase of 36.5 percent compared to Q4 2020. The EBITDA margin rose from 23.6 percent to 29.0 percent. In both Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, those numbers include external expenses related to the tender offer of GlobalWafers. These additional expenses for capital market and legal advisory costs are included in administrative expenses and amounted to around EUR 12 million in Q4 2020 and around EUR 2 million in Q1 2021.

EBIT - including the above mentioned additional expenses due to the GlobalWafers tender offer - increased from EUR 28.4 million in Q4 2020 to EUR 54.2 million in Q1 2021.

The Siltronic employees mastered the operational challenges of the Corona pandemic with great commitment, so that there was no significant impact on sales and results.

The tax income generated in Q1 2021 is mostly due to deferred taxes. The improved outlook has increased the recoverability of future tax benefits. In addition, a change in tax law resulted in a tax benefit.

A net profit of EUR 58.4 million was generated in Q1, compared to EUR 40.9 million in Q4 2020. Of this amount, EUR 50.1 million is attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders. Earnings per share rose from EUR 1.17 in Q4 2020 to EUR 1.67 in Q1 2021.

Development of equity, net cash flow and net financial assets

In EUR million Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change Equity 1,078.6 871.8 206.8 Pension provisions 448.5 566.5 -118.0 Customer prepayments 126.5 137.4 -10.9 Lease liabilities 48.9 48.4 0.5 Other provisions and liabillities 73.4 76.1 -2.7 Non-current liabilities 697.3 828.4 -131.1

With equity of EUR 1,078.6 million at March 31, 2021, Siltronic AG's equity ratio was 53.7 percent compared with 45.4 percent at December 31, 2020. The increase in equity is based on the net income for the quarter of EUR 58.4 million and actuarial gains in the calculation of pension obligations of EUR 124 million.

The EUR 118.0 million decrease in pension obligations is due to higher interest rates. The interest rate in Germany rose from 0.69 percent at the end of 2020 to 1.11 percent at the end of Q1 2021. The interest rate in the USA rose from 2.07 percent to 2.77 percent in the same period.

In EUR million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Change Cash flow from operating activities 76.6 31.4 45.2 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets -47.0 -46.8 -0.2 Free cash flow 29.6 -15.4 45.0 Increase/decrease of prepayments received (customer prepayments) -1.7 -3.5 1.8 Net cash flow 27.9 -18.9 46.8

The free cash flow of EUR 29.6 million in Q1 2021 shows that Siltronic was able to finance the entire cashflow for capex including intangible assets from operating activities without any problems.

The net cash flow of EUR 27.9 million shows Siltronic's cash surplus after the elimination of period shifts due to customer prepayments.

In EUR million Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change Cash and cash equivalents 234.8 294.6 -59.8 Financial investments 303.3 204.6 98.7 Net financial assets 538.1 499.2 38.9

The company had net financial assets of EUR 538.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Forecast update

