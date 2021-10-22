Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siltronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC AG

(WAF)
  Report
Siltronic AG: Completion of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances

10/22/2021 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG: Completion of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances

22-Oct-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

Completion of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances

Germany, Munich, October 22, 2021 - Due to protracted discussions regarding regulatory clearances, the merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year. GlobalWafers and Siltronic continue to discuss constructively with the authorities on the terms of the outstanding clearances.

Additional information

ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019
WKN: WAF300 / WAF301
Deutsche Boerse: WAF
Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Contact:
Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

22-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1242779

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1242779  22-Oct-2021 CET/CEST



© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 351 M 1 571 M 1 571 M
Net income 2021 216 M 252 M 252 M
Net cash 2021 433 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 4 052 M 4 718 M 4 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SILTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Siltronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 135,05 €
Average target price 146,25 €
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph von Plotho Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILTRONIC AG5.43%4 718
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.45%556 163
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.82%551 691
INTEL CORPORATION12.40%224 636
BROADCOM INC.17.43%209 673
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.64%184 070