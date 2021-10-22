DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer

Siltronic AG: Completion of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances



22-Oct-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com Completion of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances Germany, Munich, October 22, 2021 - Due to protracted discussions regarding regulatory clearances, the merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year. GlobalWafers and Siltronic continue to discuss constructively with the authorities on the terms of the outstanding clearances. Additional information ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019

