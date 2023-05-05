Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier takes over as CEO of Siltronic AG - Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 3 per share

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Munich, Germany, May 5, 2023 – With the conclusion of Siltronic AG’s Annual General Meeting today, the Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Christoph von Plotho (67), retired. Michael Heckmeier (55) will take over as CEO from tomorrow onwards. The passing of the baton will thus be completed as planned.

After three years in virtual format, Siltronic AG's Annual General Meeting took place in person. The speeches of the departing and new CEO were published and broadcast live on the company's website.

The shareholders followed the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share. A total of EUR 90 million will thus be distributed to the Company's shareholders.

All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders with a large majority. A total of 69.03 percent of Siltronic AG's share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

As part of the regular elections to the Supervisory Board, the shareholders appointed six shareholder representatives. Dr. Jos Benschop and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann were newly elected. Sieglinde Feist, Dr. Hermann Gerlinger, Michael Hankel and Dr. Tobias Ohler, who were already members of the Siltronic Supervisory Board, were re-elected. Prof. Dr. Gabrijela Dreo Rodosek and Bernd Jonas stepped down from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting.

In his speech, the departing CEO Christoph von Plotho addressed the course of financial 2022. "We achieved a lot in 2022 and had a record year. Due to the high global demand for silicon wafers, we had high-capacity utilization throughout the year and were able to achieve price increases with our customers. The favorable exchange rate development of the US dollar gave us additional tailwind. This led to the best sales in Siltronic's history and to an excellent result," said von Plotho.

Christoph von Plotho retired at the end of the Annual General Meeting after more than 12 years at the top of Siltronic. In his speech, he thanked everyone for the trust they had given him. "For me personally, it has been an honor to have served as CEO for this great company for over 12 years. I am proud of what we have achieved together and how we have developed in more than a decade," von Plotho said.

His successor, Michael Heckmeier, attended the Annual General Meeting as a guest and introduced himself to the shareholders in a short speech. "Siltronic's products enable digitalization, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, advanced medical technologies, and many other innovative applications that are revolutionizing our lives and our economy. I am proud to be able to work in such an environment and, to work on the future of Siltronic together with the team," said Heckmeier.

The documents and voting results for the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/hauptversammlung.html .

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smart phones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard) since 2015. The Siltronic AG stock is listed on both the MDAX and TecDAX.